HUL Q1 results: net profit slides 2% on tax expenses, revenue up 10%

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Tuesday reported a 2% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,680 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1FY27), impacted by a one-off tax credit in the year-ago period. Revenue from produce sales was ₹17,341 crore, up 10% from ₹15,757 crore in the same quarter last year.
Excluding exceptional items, profit after tax rose 9% year-on-year to ₹2,731 crore. Tax expenses for the quarter nearly doubled to ₹939 crore from ₹485 crore a year earlier. Exceptional items for Q1FY27 stood at ₹115 crore on account of restructuring costs, compared to ₹90 crore in Q1FY26.
In the April quarter (Q4FY26), India’s biggest fast-moving consumer goods company had reported a 21.3% rise in net profit to ₹2,994 crore, and 7.6% growth in revenue to ₹16,351 crore.
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Hindustan Unilever reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,680 crore for Q1FY27, which is a 2% decline year-on-year.
Hindustan Unilever's tax expenses rose to ₹939 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹485 crore in the previous year, primarily due to a one-off tax credit benefiting the prior year.
Hindustan Unilever's revenue grew by 10% year-on-year, reaching ₹17,184 crore in Q1FY27.
Investors might be concerned as the declining profit could indicate challenges in cost management amidst rising expenses, even though revenue growth remains positive.
The home care segment recorded a 14% underlying sales growth due to disciplined market development, product innovation, and high-single-digit volume growth.
Ebitda margin stood at 23% in the June quarter, falling within company guidance despite a volatile operating environment. The personal care segment recorded underlying sales growth (USG) of 4%, driven by pricing actions taken to offset a second straight year of palm oil inflation.
“Despite global geopolitical volatility, the Indian economy demonstrated resilience, supported by proactive fiscal and monetary policy measures,” said Priya Nair, CEO and managing director, HUL. “The underlying demand environment remained stable during the quarter. This marks our highest growth in 13 quarters,” she added.
Shares of the company dropped 3.85% on NSE after the results were announced on Tuesday morning.
Home care registered 14% underlying sales growth (USG), backed by high-single-digit underlying volume growth (UVG). HUL attributed its highest growth in three years to disciplined market development and product innovation, which helped solidify its market leadership without sacrificing volume. Beauty & wellbeing recorded 12% USG, driven by high-single-digit UVG.
The macroeconomic environment did not make things easier for the company. India’s consumer price index (CPI), a widely used measure of inflation, rose to 4.38% in June, driven by higher food prices and energy costs. This marked an increase from 3.93% in May and exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%.
The quarter was equally tough on the operational front, with crude oil prices volatile due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.