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HUL Q1 Preview: Volume growth in focus amid rural headwinds

Neethi Lisa Rojan
3 min read27 Jul 2026, 12:40 PM IST
HUL implemented calibrated price increases across soaps and detergents to offset rising raw-material costs without significantly hurting demand. (Reuters)
HUL implemented calibrated price increases across soaps and detergents to offset rising raw-material costs without significantly hurting demand. (Reuters)
Summary

The FMCG major faces a delicate balancing act as elevated raw material costs threaten profitability despite recent product re-pricing.

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Investors will keenly watch how price hikes by Hindustan Unilever Ltd and rural demand concerns will affect the company’s volume growth in the April-June quarter of FY27. The company reported volume growth of 6% in January-March, a 15-quarter high.

Investors will keenly watch how price hikes by Hindustan Unilever Ltd and rural demand concerns will affect the company’s volume growth in the April-June quarter of FY27. The company reported volume growth of 6% in January-March, a 15-quarter high.

HUL is expected to post a profit after tax of 2840 crore and revenue of 17,480 crore in the three months to 30 June, according to Bloomberg's estimate. In the fourth quarter of FY26, it reported a net profit after tax of 2,994 crore, up 21.3% year-on-year, and revenue of 16,351 crore, up 7.6% year-on-year.

HUL is expected to post a profit after tax of 2840 crore and revenue of 17,480 crore in the three months to 30 June, according to Bloomberg's estimate. In the fourth quarter of FY26, it reported a net profit after tax of 2,994 crore, up 21.3% year-on-year, and revenue of 16,351 crore, up 7.6% year-on-year.

HUL, widely seen as a barometer of India's consumer demand, implemented calibrated price hikes for various products in the June quarter. Analysts will be watching whether these increases helped protect margins without hurting demand, particularly in mass-market products.

Also Read | Inside Priya Nair’s high-stakes bet to reshape HUL

The macroeconomic environment did not make things any easier for the company. India’s consumer price index (CPI), a widely used measure of inflation, rose to 4.38% in June, driven by higher food prices and energy costs. This marked an increase from 3.93% in May and exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%.

The quarter was equally tough on the operational front, with volatile crude oil prices driven by the ongoing US-Iran conflict. This triggered a domino effect on key raw materials, including linear alkyl benzene for detergents, plastic packaging, and transportation costs, forcing consumer goods firms like HUL to raise prices.

While the India Meteorological Department has confirmed the onset of El Niño this year, analysts are keeping a close watch as reduced rainfall could dent crop yields and rural consumption. However, Nomura analysts note several buffers that could cushion the impact, even in a weak monsoon year. These include strong reservoir levels, two consecutive years of good rains, record grain reserves (rice at five times and wheat at nearly double the mandated targets), and tax benefits from September’s GST cuts.

What brokerages expect

Brokerages expect margin pressure to persist despite the company's pricing actions. Palm oil spot prices held steady month-on-month in June, but remained 33% higher year-on-year in rupee terms. Soda ash prices, which inched up in May, saw a correction in June. Linear alkyl benzene, used to make detergents such as Surf Excel, Wheel and Rin, was up 5% sequentially and 15% annually.

Also Read | ITC vs HUL: which FMCG heavyweight deserves a spot on your watchlist?

To tackle rising costs, management said it started to implement 2-5% price hikes and pack adjustments. HUL raised soap prices by 3-8%, detergent bar prices by 3-10%, and detergent powder prices by 5-8% during the quarter, according to a 22 June report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage said the company implemented calibrated price increases across its fabric wash portfolio to mitigate 8-10% raw material inflation, with the impact expected to become more apparent in the coming months.

Analysts at Nomura expect margins to be on the lower side of the company's guidance. "Given its higher saliency towards crude derivatives, along with lower-than-inflation price hikes, we expect operating margin to be at the lower end of the guidance band at 22.8%, leading to Ebitda growth of around 9% year-on-year, falling short of double-digit growth," Nomura analysts wrote in a 25 June note. “Despite an improvement in topline, we believe that less than double-digit Ebitda growth will be insufficient to drive market excitement.”

Also Read | FMCG companies hopeful of healthy Q1 growth despite inflationary headwinds

Equirus Securities said it expects volume growth in staple categories to remain muted but believes the recent price hikes should support revenue growth.

Management commentary on rural demand and the outlook on commodity prices will trigger share price reactions after the results are announced. Investors will also check if the company was able to continue volume growth, and its expectations for the coming months.

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Meet the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHUL Q1 Preview: Volume growth in focus amid rural headwinds

HUL Q1 Preview: Volume growth in focus amid rural headwinds

Neethi Lisa Rojan
3 min read27 Jul 2026, 12:40 PM IST
HUL implemented calibrated price increases across soaps and detergents to offset rising raw-material costs without significantly hurting demand. (Reuters)
HUL implemented calibrated price increases across soaps and detergents to offset rising raw-material costs without significantly hurting demand. (Reuters)
Summary

The FMCG major faces a delicate balancing act as elevated raw material costs threaten profitability despite recent product re-pricing.

Gift this article

Investors will keenly watch how price hikes by Hindustan Unilever Ltd and rural demand concerns will affect the company’s volume growth in the April-June quarter of FY27. The company reported volume growth of 6% in January-March, a 15-quarter high.

Investors will keenly watch how price hikes by Hindustan Unilever Ltd and rural demand concerns will affect the company’s volume growth in the April-June quarter of FY27. The company reported volume growth of 6% in January-March, a 15-quarter high.

HUL is expected to post a profit after tax of 2840 crore and revenue of 17,480 crore in the three months to 30 June, according to Bloomberg's estimate. In the fourth quarter of FY26, it reported a net profit after tax of 2,994 crore, up 21.3% year-on-year, and revenue of 16,351 crore, up 7.6% year-on-year.

HUL is expected to post a profit after tax of 2840 crore and revenue of 17,480 crore in the three months to 30 June, according to Bloomberg's estimate. In the fourth quarter of FY26, it reported a net profit after tax of 2,994 crore, up 21.3% year-on-year, and revenue of 16,351 crore, up 7.6% year-on-year.

HUL, widely seen as a barometer of India's consumer demand, implemented calibrated price hikes for various products in the June quarter. Analysts will be watching whether these increases helped protect margins without hurting demand, particularly in mass-market products.

Also Read | Inside Priya Nair’s high-stakes bet to reshape HUL

The macroeconomic environment did not make things any easier for the company. India’s consumer price index (CPI), a widely used measure of inflation, rose to 4.38% in June, driven by higher food prices and energy costs. This marked an increase from 3.93% in May and exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%.

The quarter was equally tough on the operational front, with volatile crude oil prices driven by the ongoing US-Iran conflict. This triggered a domino effect on key raw materials, including linear alkyl benzene for detergents, plastic packaging, and transportation costs, forcing consumer goods firms like HUL to raise prices.

While the India Meteorological Department has confirmed the onset of El Niño this year, analysts are keeping a close watch as reduced rainfall could dent crop yields and rural consumption. However, Nomura analysts note several buffers that could cushion the impact, even in a weak monsoon year. These include strong reservoir levels, two consecutive years of good rains, record grain reserves (rice at five times and wheat at nearly double the mandated targets), and tax benefits from September’s GST cuts.

What brokerages expect

Brokerages expect margin pressure to persist despite the company's pricing actions. Palm oil spot prices held steady month-on-month in June, but remained 33% higher year-on-year in rupee terms. Soda ash prices, which inched up in May, saw a correction in June. Linear alkyl benzene, used to make detergents such as Surf Excel, Wheel and Rin, was up 5% sequentially and 15% annually.

Also Read | ITC vs HUL: which FMCG heavyweight deserves a spot on your watchlist?

To tackle rising costs, management said it started to implement 2-5% price hikes and pack adjustments. HUL raised soap prices by 3-8%, detergent bar prices by 3-10%, and detergent powder prices by 5-8% during the quarter, according to a 22 June report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage said the company implemented calibrated price increases across its fabric wash portfolio to mitigate 8-10% raw material inflation, with the impact expected to become more apparent in the coming months.

Analysts at Nomura expect margins to be on the lower side of the company's guidance. "Given its higher saliency towards crude derivatives, along with lower-than-inflation price hikes, we expect operating margin to be at the lower end of the guidance band at 22.8%, leading to Ebitda growth of around 9% year-on-year, falling short of double-digit growth," Nomura analysts wrote in a 25 June note. “Despite an improvement in topline, we believe that less than double-digit Ebitda growth will be insufficient to drive market excitement.”

Also Read | FMCG companies hopeful of healthy Q1 growth despite inflationary headwinds

Equirus Securities said it expects volume growth in staple categories to remain muted but believes the recent price hikes should support revenue growth.

Management commentary on rural demand and the outlook on commodity prices will trigger share price reactions after the results are announced. Investors will also check if the company was able to continue volume growth, and its expectations for the coming months.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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