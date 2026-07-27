HUL Q1 Preview: Volume growth in focus amid rural headwinds

Investors will keenly watch how price hikes by Hindustan Unilever Ltd and rural demand concerns will affect the company’s volume growth in the April-June quarter of FY27. The company reported volume growth of 6% in January-March, a 15-quarter high.
Investors will keenly watch how price hikes by Hindustan Unilever Ltd and rural demand concerns will affect the company’s volume growth in the April-June quarter of FY27. The company reported volume growth of 6% in January-March, a 15-quarter high.
HUL is expected to post a profit after tax of ₹ ₹2840 crore and revenue of ₹17,480 crore in the three months to 30 June, according to Bloomberg's estimate. In the fourth quarter of FY26, it reported a net profit after tax of ₹2,994 crore, up 21.3% year-on-year, and revenue of ₹16,351 crore, up 7.6% year-on-year.
HUL is expected to post a profit after tax of ₹ ₹2840 crore and revenue of ₹17,480 crore in the three months to 30 June, according to Bloomberg's estimate. In the fourth quarter of FY26, it reported a net profit after tax of ₹2,994 crore, up 21.3% year-on-year, and revenue of ₹16,351 crore, up 7.6% year-on-year.
HUL, widely seen as a barometer of India's consumer demand, implemented calibrated price hikes for various products in the June quarter. Analysts will be watching whether these increases helped protect margins without hurting demand, particularly in mass-market products.
The macroeconomic environment did not make things any easier for the company. India’s consumer price index (CPI), a widely used measure of inflation, rose to 4.38% in June, driven by higher food prices and energy costs. This marked an increase from 3.93% in May and exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%.
The quarter was equally tough on the operational front, with volatile crude oil prices driven by the ongoing US-Iran conflict. This triggered a domino effect on key raw materials, including linear alkyl benzene for detergents, plastic packaging, and transportation costs, forcing consumer goods firms like HUL to raise prices.
While the India Meteorological Department has confirmed the onset of El Niño this year, analysts are keeping a close watch as reduced rainfall could dent crop yields and rural consumption. However, Nomura analysts note several buffers that could cushion the impact, even in a weak monsoon year. These include strong reservoir levels, two consecutive years of good rains, record grain reserves (rice at five times and wheat at nearly double the mandated targets), and tax benefits from September’s GST cuts.
What brokerages expect
Brokerages expect margin pressure to persist despite the company's pricing actions. Palm oil spot prices held steady month-on-month in June, but remained 33% higher year-on-year in rupee terms. Soda ash prices, which inched up in May, saw a correction in June. Linear alkyl benzene, used to make detergents such as Surf Excel, Wheel and Rin, was up 5% sequentially and 15% annually.
To tackle rising costs, management said it started to implement 2-5% price hikes and pack adjustments. HUL raised soap prices by 3-8%, detergent bar prices by 3-10%, and detergent powder prices by 5-8% during the quarter, according to a 22 June report by Kotak Institutional Equities.
The brokerage said the company implemented calibrated price increases across its fabric wash portfolio to mitigate 8-10% raw material inflation, with the impact expected to become more apparent in the coming months.
Analysts at Nomura expect margins to be on the lower side of the company's guidance. "Given its higher saliency towards crude derivatives, along with lower-than-inflation price hikes, we expect operating margin to be at the lower end of the guidance band at 22.8%, leading to Ebitda growth of around 9% year-on-year, falling short of double-digit growth," Nomura analysts wrote in a 25 June note. “Despite an improvement in topline, we believe that less than double-digit Ebitda growth will be insufficient to drive market excitement.”
Equirus Securities said it expects volume growth in staple categories to remain muted but believes the recent price hikes should support revenue growth.
Management commentary on rural demand and the outlook on commodity prices will trigger share price reactions after the results are announced. Investors will also check if the company was able to continue volume growth, and its expectations for the coming months.