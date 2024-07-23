HUL Q1 Results: Net profit rises 2.7% to ₹2,538 crore, revenue up 1.3% YoY

  • HUL Q1 Results: The FMCG giant's net profit rose 2.7 per cent to 2,538 crore in the June quarter, compared to 2,472 crore in the year-ago period.

Nikita Prasad
Published23 Jul 2024, 03:52 PM IST
HUL Q1 Results: Hindustan Unilever's net profit rose 2.7 per cent in the June quarter of FY25 (File Photo: Reuters)
HUL Q1 Results: Hindustan Unilever’s net profit rose 2.7 per cent in the June quarter of FY25 (File Photo: Reuters)

HUL Q1 Results: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY25) on Tuesday, July 23, reporting a rise of 2.7 per cent in standalone net profit at 2,538 crore, compared to 2,472 crore in the corresponding period last year. 

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal year rose 1.3 per cent to 15,399 crore, compared to 15,148 crore in the year-ago period. 

Also Read: HUL share price in focus ahead of Q1 results, stock touches 52-week high

HUL Q1 Results -Key Metrics

Total expenses were 12,385 crore in June quarter FY25, up 1.8 per cent year-on-year. The FMCG giant's total income was up 1.81 per cent to 15,964 crore. On the operational front, HUL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the June quarter rose 2.4 per cent to 3,606 crore, compared to 3,521 crore in the same period last year. 

Margin rose 30 basis points (bps) to 23.5 per cent compared to 23.2 per cent in the year-ago period. HUL reported underlying volume growth of four per cent in the June quarter, slightly up from three consecutive quarters of reporting volume growth of two per cent. It reported a three-per cent jump in volumes in the April-June quarter of last fiscal year. 

Follow Live Updates: Lower capital gains tax to encourage investment, says Nirmala Sitharaman

A recovery in rural India helped revive demand for the Dove shampoo-maker's core business. As of the March quarter ended, HUL's urban sales contributed 60 per cent, and rural sales contributed the rest. 

Consumer goods company sales began to rise in the three months ended March, with rural growth outpacing that in urban areas for the first time in five quarters. Easing commodity prices has aided volume growth for branded consumer goods giants in the Indian sector.

HUL share price today opened at an intraday low of 2,736.05 apiece, the stock touched an intraday high of 2,757.25 on the BSE. Ahead of the announcement of Q1FY25 results, shares of HUL settled 1.17 per cent higher at 2,766.50 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 03:52 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHUL Q1 Results: Net profit rises 2.7% to ₹2,538 crore, revenue up 1.3% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue