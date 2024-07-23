HUL Q1 Results: Net profit rises 2.7% to ₹2,538 crore, revenue up 1.3% YoY

HUL Q1 Results: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY25) on Tuesday, July 23, reporting a rise of 2.7 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹2,538 crore, compared to ₹2,472 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal year rose 1.3 per cent to ₹15,399 crore, compared to ₹15,148 crore in the year-ago period.
HUL Q1 Results -Key Metrics
Total expenses were ₹12,385 crore in June quarter FY25, up 1.8 per cent year-on-year. The FMCG giant's total income was up 1.81 per cent to ₹15,964 crore. On the operational front, HUL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the June quarter rose 2.4 per cent to ₹3,606 crore, compared to ₹3,521 crore in the same period last year.
Margin rose 30 basis points (bps) to 23.5 per cent compared to 23.2 per cent in the year-ago period. HUL reported underlying volume growth of four per cent in the June quarter, slightly up from three consecutive quarters of reporting volume growth of two per cent. It reported a three-per cent jump in volumes in the April-June quarter of last fiscal year.
A recovery in rural India helped revive demand for the Dove shampoo-maker's core business. As of the March quarter ended, HUL's urban sales contributed 60 per cent, and rural sales contributed the rest.
Consumer goods company sales began to rise in the three months ended March, with rural growth outpacing that in urban areas for the first time in five quarters. Easing commodity prices has aided volume growth for branded consumer goods giants in the Indian sector.HUL share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹2,736.05 apiece, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,757.25 on the BSE. Ahead of the announcement of Q1FY25 results, shares of HUL settled 1.17 per cent higher at ₹2,766.50 apiece on the BSE.