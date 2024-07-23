HUL Q1 Results: Net profit rises 2.7% to ₹2,538 crore, revenue up 1.3% YoY

HUL Q1 Results: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY25) on Tuesday, July 23, reporting a rise of 2.7 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹2,538 crore, compared to ₹2,472 crore in the corresponding period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal year rose 1.3 per cent to ₹15,399 crore, compared to ₹15,148 crore in the year-ago period.

HUL Q1 Results -Key Metrics Total expenses were ₹12,385 crore in June quarter FY25, up 1.8 per cent year-on-year. The FMCG giant's total income was up 1.81 per cent to ₹15,964 crore. On the operational front, HUL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the June quarter rose 2.4 per cent to ₹3,606 crore, compared to ₹3,521 crore in the same period last year.

Margin rose 30 basis points (bps) to 23.5 per cent compared to 23.2 per cent in the year-ago period. HUL reported underlying volume growth of four per cent in the June quarter, slightly up from three consecutive quarters of reporting volume growth of two per cent. It reported a three-per cent jump in volumes in the April-June quarter of last fiscal year.

Follow Live Updates: Lower capital gains tax to encourage investment, says Nirmala Sitharaman {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A recovery in rural India helped revive demand for the Dove shampoo-maker's core business. As of the March quarter ended, HUL's urban sales contributed 60 per cent, and rural sales contributed the rest.