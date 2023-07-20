Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HUL Q1 results: Profit after tax comes in at 2,472 crore

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Rakshita Madan

HUL Q1 results: The FMCG company posted a profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 at 2,472 crores - up 8% from 2,289 crores in the year ago period. Total sales have come in at 14,931 crores, a growth of 7% during the quarter.

