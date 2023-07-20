HUL Q1 results: Profit after tax comes in at 2,472 crore

HUL Q1 results: The FMCG company posted a profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 at ₹2,472 crores - up 8% from ₹2,289 crores in the year ago period. Total sales have come in at ₹14,931 crores, a growth of 7% during the quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}