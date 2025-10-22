HUL Q2 preview: Eyes on flat sales growth, muted earnings, a new CEO's plans ahead
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 22 Oct 2025, 11:20 am IST
Summary
Hindustan Unilever's new CEO & MD Priya Nair will present her first quarterly earnings Thursday. Sales are expected to be flat and profits muted in a GST rate transition. Analysts will have an eye on the impact of GST rate cuts and the new management's commentary on consumer demand.
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is expected to report flat to 1% year-on-year growth in its September quarter volume sales and revenues on account of transition to the newly revised goods and services tax (GST) rate.
