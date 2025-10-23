HUL bets on price cuts and monsoon to lift demand after GST cuts hit Q2

Mumbai: The government’s decision to cut taxes on packaged food and personal care products disrupted Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s inventory pipeline and depressed its sales growth in the September quarter.

The consumer goods giant, however, expects the drop in prices following the tax cuts and a good monsoon to boost consumer sentiment and boost sales in the second half of 2025–26.

“Our focus will be on volume-led revenue growth,” Priya Nair, whotook charge as HUL’s chief executive and managing director in August, said at a media briefing on Thursday.

“The macroeconomic conditions in India were not favourable. The overall FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) demand was subdued on account of high food inflation, the overall income was challenged, wage inflation, and even weather vagaries led to subdued conditions,” Nair added.

For the second quarter (July-September), Hindustan Unilever reported a 2% year-on-year growth in revenue from operations to ₹16,061 crore, but volume growth remained flat and profit after tax (before exceptional items) fell by 4%.

HUL, which sells products such as soaps, shampoos, detergents and health drinks, said sales will continue to be hit in October as changes in the goods and services tax rates for up to 40% of the company’s products affected inventory in its sprawling distribution network.

“The moment the change was announced, the trade knew that new prices will come which will be lower than current prices,” chief financial officer Ritesh Tiwari said during the media briefing. “Hence, we saw the trade de-stocking. For our industry, depending on category, there is 4–6 week inventory in the system. And when trade de-stocks there is always a short-term impact.”

He explained that consumers became measured in their purchases of items such as soaps, detergents, packaged foods, and beverages in anticipation of lower prices following the GST rate cuts, which were announced in early September and became effective from the 22nd of that month.

“... We saw the impact in September, we will [see] some in October as well, and it will stabilise from early-November,” the CFO said.

Nair and Tiwari added that they were confident consumer demand will pick up in the second half of this financial year, adding that rural and urban markets were growing at the same pace for HUL.

Consulting firm Deloitte on Thursday raised its forecast for India’s GDP growth in 2025-26 to 6.7–6.9%—up from its earlier forecast of 6.5%—on improving consumer demand following the GST rate cuts, festive-season spending, and lower inflation.

“This is expected to be followed by strong private investment, as businesses respond to uncertainties and prepare to meet elevated demand,” Deloitte India economist Rumki Majumdar said in a statement.

“Overall, let’s look at 4–5 elements,” Tiwari said. “We had very high food inflation but there has been a very meaningful correction in the last few quarters. The monetary relief the government has given gives more disposable income to the consumer. We have to see the overall impact of monsoon last year, but we know the groundwater table is good and we expect a better rabi crop sowing season. The income tax change—both direct tax, which happened in the Budget, and the GST change, which happened now—if you bundle them all, it is a better economic environment going forward.”

Premium push Growth in HUL’s biggest business units—personal care, home care, and beauty—remained sluggish during the September quarter, but the company’s premium portfolio grew briskly.

Nair said HUL’s ‘digital-first’ portfolio of direct-to-consumer brands such as Minimalist and OZiva grew in ‘double digits’ this year; the portfolio is worth over ₹3,000 crore.

Besides, liquid detergents, premium soaps, and HUL’s newer health and wellbeing unit posted double-digit growth, the company said without sharing specific numbers.

“Most of my time coming back [from London] has been spent on the frontline, visiting the trade and in stores, meeting consumers across the country,” Nair said. “I am spending time with stakeholders, giving me good immersion in the market landscape. This has been my focus.”

Nair, who joined HUL in 1995, held several sales and marketing roles across the company’s homecare, beauty and wellbeing, and personal care businesses. In 2022, she was named global chief marketing officer, beauty and wellbeing, at London-based Unilever Plc., HUL’s parent company. The following year, she was appointed president of Unilever’s beauty and wellbeing unit, one of the company’s fastest-growing businesses.

“... It is not a zero-sum game in India,” Nair said. ”The consumer basket itself is evolving. We will keep looking at all four opportunities—growing our existing brands, bringing new Unilever brands to India, launching new brands, and acquisitions.”

Her top priority, Nair added, is to “radically transform” Unilever’s brands in India. HUL’s core brands, especially in beauty and personal care, will focus more on social-first marketing while the company invests in channels such as quick-commerce, she added.

In the September quarter, 7–8% of HUL’s sales came from online retail, including quick-commerce and e-commerce, while a little more than half of its total ad spending was in digital channels. Nair also said India had 400 million Gen-Z consumers who discover brands almost entirely online, even if they shop both offline and online.

“[Consumer packaged goods] consumption in India is at only $54 per capita, so there is a lot of headroom for growth,” Nair said. “We want to ensure that all our core brands are modernised… make them more modern, more desirable, more youthful. This is very important for all our core brands, both with renovation and with innovation. You will see us be bold.”