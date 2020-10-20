New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported 9% increase in its net profit at ₹2,009 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. The company had reported net profit of ₹1,848 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rises 16% to ₹11,593 crore as against ₹10,032 crore a year ago.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of ₹14 per share.

Commenting on the results, HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said, "In the context of a challenging economic environment, our growth has been competitive and profitable. We continue to demonstrate execution prowess, agility, adaptability, resilience, and passion of our people."

HUL has expanded its portfolio with consumer relevant innovations and have invested strongly behind brands, he said.

"Our operations and service levels are now back to pre-COVID levels and we have accelerated the pace of digitising our operations under the ‘Re-imagine HUL’ agenda," he said. Mehta further said rural markets have been resilient but the demand in urban India, especially in metropolitan cities, has been muted. "We believe that the worst is behind us and we are cautiously optimistic on demand recovery," he said. HUL’s total expenses were at ₹9,054 crore in July-September 2020-21 as against ₹7,885 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of HUL on Tuesday were trading at ₹2,159.85 on BSE, down 0.87 per cent from the previous close.

Its sales during the quarter under review stood at ₹11,510 crore, up 15.89 per cent compared to ₹9,931 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, HUL said in a regulatory filing.

Good monsoon rains and resumption of business activity following the world’s biggest lockdown helped Hindustan Unilever, which sells its products through 8 million outlets in India. The maker of Dove soap and Surf detergent also benefited from the integration of GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s local consumer business in April.

