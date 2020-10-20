"Our operations and service levels are now back to pre-COVID levels and we have accelerated the pace of digitising our operations under the ‘Re-imagine HUL’ agenda," he said. Mehta further said rural markets have been resilient but the demand in urban India, especially in metropolitan cities, has been muted. "We believe that the worst is behind us and we are cautiously optimistic on demand recovery," he said. HUL’s total expenses were at ₹9,054 crore in July-September 2020-21 as against ₹7,885 crore in the year-ago quarter.