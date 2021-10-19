Hindustan Unilever reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,187 crore for the September quarter, an increase of 9% from ₹2,009 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) grew 6% from ₹2,061 crore in the June quarter.

The FMCG major's revenue from operations rose 11% to ₹12,724 crore as against ₹11,442 crore in the year-ago period.

"September quarter witnessed a sequential improvement in trading conditions, albeit remained challenging with unprecedented levels of input cost inflation and subdued consumer sentiments. In this backdrop, we have delivered a strong performance growing topline in double digits and stepping up profitability sequentially," said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of HUL.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at ₹3,132 crore for the reporting period, and the margins stood at 25%.

HUL's domestic consumer business recorded a growth of 11% over last year during the September quarter.

"Performance was broad based with all 3 divisions growing competitively. Business fundamentals remained strong with more than three-fourths of the business gaining market share and penetration," the company said.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹15 per equity share for the financial year ending 31 March, 2022.

Sanjiv Mehta saidm he remains cautiously optimistic about demand recovery looking forward.

"In these times of uncertainty and unprecedented input cost inflation, we continue to firmly focus in delivering consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth."

Segment wise, home care business grew 15% in the reporting period, driven by high double-digit growth in Fabric Wash. Household care continued to perform well and grew on a strong base. Liquids and Fabric Sensations continued to outperform.

Beauty and Personal Care grew 10% led by skin care, colour cosmetics and hair care, while foods and refreshment business has seen a growth of 7% against a strong prior year comparator.

