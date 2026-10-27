HUL Q2 preview: Margins pressures loom as raw material prices continue to rise

Hindustan Unilever Ltd may post a 3.35% increase in net profit and 9.47% higher revenue for the second quarter of FY27 in the wake of rising raw material prices, according to analyst estimates.
Investors will watch how margins emerge for the company, widely seen as a barometer of the Indian consumer sector, after HUL implemented a calibrated 5% price hike across its portfolio in the first quarter and signalled further price increases if inflation persists.
According to 12 analysts who track the company, Bloomberg estimates revenue to be at ₹17,582.4 crore in the July-September period compared with ₹16,061 crore a year earlier. An estimate of nine analysts pegs net profit at ₹2,784.4 crore in Q2 compared with ₹2,694 crore a year earlier.