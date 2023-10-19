HUL Q2 Results: Net profit up 4% on year to ₹2,717 crore; dividend declared
HUL Q2 Results: HUL Q2 net profit rises 4% to ₹2,717 crore. HUL's Q2 revenue from operations up 3.6% to ₹15,276 crore. HUL declares interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share.
HUL Q2 Results: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), on Thursday reported an 4% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY24) to ₹2,717 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹2,616 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the net profit was up 10%. Hindustan Unilever share price closed flat at ₹2,549 apiece on BSE.