HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 19% to 1,921 cr, total sales up 20%

Hindustan Unilever Limited on Thursday reported 19% growth in standalone net profit at ₹1,921 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2020. The company had reported net profit of ₹1,691 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rises 20% to ₹11,862 crore as against 9,808 crore a year ago.

Total sales grew 20% during the quarter.

HUL also stated that its Q3 numbers have improved on a yearly basis and margin slipped only 80 basis points.

HUL's total expenses too rose 21.65 per cent to ₹9,548 crore in Q3 FY2020-21 compared to ₹7,849 in the year-ago period.

"We have significantly dialled up investments behind our portfolio and in building future-fit capabilities. Net revenue management and savings agenda has enabled us to drive healthy bottom line," the company stated in a regulatory filing.

The FMCG company also stated that its homecare product operations grew in double-digits in December quarter while its beauty and personal care segment reported 9% rise in revenues.

It said that negative growth has significantly reduced in discretionary and out-of-home as more people step out of home in urban India and this is having a positive impact. Demand for sanitisers has tapered off, obsessive behaviour on hygiene has decreased, rural demand has been very resilient, not seriously impact by curb in mobility. Modern trade was severely impacted while general trade was not, it added.

Moreover, the EBIDTA (earnings earlier than curiosity, tax, depreciation and amortisation) stood at ₹2,854 crore for the quarter, up 16.7 per cent YoY. The determine stood at ₹2,445 crore within the corresponding quarter. EBITDA margins, in the meantime, are at 24 per cent.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director commented, “With COVID cases coming down sharply and increasing mobility, economic activity in the country continues to improve. The rapid rollout of vaccines will give further impetus to economic growth. Our consumer-relevant innovations, market development and execution excellence have enabled us to drive broad based growth across our categories in the December quarter. I am particularly pleased with the performance of our Nutrition business and with the recovery in the discretionary segments of our portfolio; these are structurally attractive and offer immense growth potential."

Mehta also mentioned that the near-term demand outlook is improving, and "we expect to see revival in urban while rural should continue to do well." Inflationary pressures are building up in select commodities and we will manage them judiciously. I am confident that we are very well positioned to capture the growth opportunities and accelerate momentum."

HUL's scrip on BSE on Wednesday closed 0.14% higher at ₹2,403.









