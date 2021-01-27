HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 19% to 1,921 cr, total sales up 20%

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director commented, “With COVID cases coming down sharply and increasing mobility, economic activity in the country continues to improve. The rapid rollout of vaccines will give further impetus to economic growth. Our consumer-relevant innovations, market development and execution excellence have enabled us to drive broad based growth across our categories in the December quarter. I am particularly pleased with the performance of our Nutrition business and with the recovery in the discretionary segments of our portfolio; these are structurally attractive and offer immense growth potential."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}