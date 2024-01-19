HUL Q3 Results: Net profit rises 1% to ₹2,519 crore, revenue at ₹15,473 crore YoY
For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the firm's revenue stood at ₹15,473 crore, compared to ₹15,456 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Limited announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 17.3 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹2,519 crore, compared to ₹2,505 crore in the year-ago period.
