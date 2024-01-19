Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Limited announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 17.3 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹2,519 crore, compared to ₹2,505 crore in the year-ago period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the firm's revenue stood at ₹15,473 crore, compared to ₹15,456 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter was ₹3,540 crores, compared to 3,537 crores recorded in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin stood at 23.7 percent, increased by 10 bps, in the year-ago period.

This is a developing story, it will be updated soon.

