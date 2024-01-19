Hello User
HUL Q3 Results: Net profit rises 1% to 2,519 crore, revenue at 15,473 crore YoY

HUL Q3 Results: Net profit rises 1% to 2,519 crore, revenue at 15,473 crore YoY

Saurav Mukherjee

  • For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the firm's revenue stood at 15,473 crore, compared to 15,456 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)'s EBITDA for the quarter was 3,540 crores, compared to 3,537 crores recorded in the year-ago period. Photo by Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Limited announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 17.3 per cent in standalone net profit at 2,519 crore, compared to 2,505 crore in the year-ago period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the firm's revenue stood at 15,473 crore, compared to 15,456 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter was 3,540 crores, compared to 3,537 crores recorded in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin stood at 23.7 percent, increased by 10 bps, in the year-ago period.

This is a developing story, it will be updated soon.

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
