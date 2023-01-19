HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% YoY; beats Street estimates

HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% YoY; beats Street estimates1 min read . 04:13 PM IST
- HUL Q3 results: The Indian arm of global consumer goods giant Unilever Plc recorded double-digit revenue growth
India's largest fast-moving consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday said its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022 rose 11.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,505 crore from ₹2,243 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The profit was higher than the average profit forecast of ₹2,497.90 crore by analysts in a Bloomberg survey.
The Indian arm of global consumer goods giant Unilever Plc recorded double-digit revenue growth of 16% at ₹14,986 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 as against ₹12,900 crore in the year-ago period. This revenue growth was largely driven by Beauty and Personal Care Segment, Home Care, and price hikes in laundry.
Growth was ahead of the market with more than 75% of the business winning market shares, the FMCG major said in an exchange filing.
Hindustan Unilever said moderating inflation helped eased operating margins at 23.6%.
On Thursday, HUL shares closed 1.61% lower at ₹2,643.05 apiece on the NSE.
