HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% YoY; beats Street estimates

The Indian arm of global consumer goods giant Unilever Plc recorded double-digit revenue growth of 16% at ₹14,986 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 as against ₹12,900 crore in the year-ago period. This revenue growth was largely driven by Beauty and Personal Care Segment, Home Care, and price hikes in laundry.

