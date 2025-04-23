HUL Q4 preview: Another tepid quarter as volume growth stays elusive
Summary
- Analysts expect HUL to post among the weakest volume growth in the sector once again. Rural recovery is slow, input costs remain high, and consumer downtrading is visible in smaller packs.
New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is likely to report a subdued March quarter (Q4FY25), with analysts forecasting flat to low single-digit volume growth—extending a stretch of sluggish demand that, according to some brokerages, could make it the weakest performer in volume growth among its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) peers.