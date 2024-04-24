HUL Q4 results: Net profit declines 6%, revenue marginally up; Here are 4 key highlights
During the fourth quarter, the company witnessed a slight increase in revenue from operations to ₹14,693 crore, as opposed to ₹14,638 crore recorded in the same period last year.
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL), on April 24, announced its fourth quarterly financial results for theFY24. The FMCG major posted a 6 per cent decline in its standalone net profit to ₹2,406 crore from ₹2,552 crore last year same period.
