IBM cloud makeover shows results

Part of IBM’s new strategy is to capitalize on a trend toward hybrid cloud computing, in which companies use a combination of their own data centers and computing resources leased from others and accessed online. IBM provides tools designed to ease the transfer of business applications and data between separate cloud systems and customers’ on-premises data centers. The company’s 2019 acquisition of open-source software maker Red Hat Inc. boosted its standing in the hybrid cloud market.

