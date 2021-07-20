IBM posts its best quarter in 3 years, reports biggest increase in revenue

Krishna, who took over as CEO at the height of the pandemic, has worked -- even before taking the top job -- to steer Big Blue into cloud and artificial intelligence in an effort to modernize the company. IBM has struggled to revive revenue growth in recent years as its once-core businesses, which traditionally focused on mainframe computers and information-technology services, have stagnated as companies shift more of their operations to the internet.

