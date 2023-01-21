ICICI Bank posts 34% rise in Q3 PAT to 8,312 cr, NII surges by 35%

ICICI Bank announced its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) period on Saturday. The bank beats street expectations by garnering a net profit of ₹8,311.85 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal compared to a profit of ₹6,193.81 crore recorded in the same quarter a year ago, registering a growth of whopping 34.19% year-on-year. While gross NPA in the Q3FY23 dipped further, however, provisions scaled up during the quarter.

