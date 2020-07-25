ICICI Bank Q1 net profit up 36% on gains from stake sale in insurance arms

The bank made higher provisions of ₹7,593 crore as on 30 June compared to ₹3,495 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. The bank made additional covid-19 related provisions of ₹5,550 crore during the quarter compared to ₹2,725 crore in the previous quarter. “We wanted to be prudent and completely cushion the balance sheet. Hence, made this additional provision," said Sandeep Batra, executive director, ICICI Bank in the earnings call.