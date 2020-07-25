Stake sales help ICICI Bank Q1 net profit rise 36% to 2,599 cr

"The lockdown measures have significantly impacted economic activities in the quarter. Current estimates of growth in India's gross domestic product by various agencies and analysts indicate a contraction in the economy in fiscal 2021. During Q1FY21, the loan growth was impacted due to lower credit demand and fee income declined due to lower borrowing and investment activity by customers and lower consumer spends. The slowdown in the economy is expected to result in higher additions to non-performing loans, increase in provisions, lower loan growth and fee income," the bank said in a regulatory filing.