Mumbai: Private sector lender ICICI Bank expects to see some moderation in its net interest margin (NIM), reflecting the delayed effect of increase in deposit rates.

Its net interest margin – a key measure of profitability – stood at 4.78% in Q1 FY24, as against 4.9% in Q4 FY23, showing a decline of 12 basis points (bps). However, it was higher than the NIM of 4.01% in Q1 FY23.

“We do expect the repricing of deposits to continue over the next couple of quarter. As we have been guiding in the previous calls, the overall decline in NIMs was very much in line with our expectations," Sandeep Batra, executive director, ICICI Bank told reporters on Saturday post its earnings.

Batra said the sequential decline in margins in Q1 reflects the lagged impact of repricing of deposits which has been partly offset by an increase in loans and investment yields. Batra said the bank’s NIM is expected to be at levels similar to what was seen in the previous financial year. The bank’s average NIM for FY23 was at 4.5%.

“Over a longer period of time, NIMs will largely be a function of our loan portfolio, funding profile, asset quality ad everything else," he said.

Asked about the bank’s branch addition plans, Batra said the bank will continue to expand the branch network based on its overall growth strategy and assessment of what is happening in micro markets. ICICI Bank added 174 branches in the June quarter and had 6,074 branches as on 30 June.

Interestingly, India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank has outlined a strategy to add 1,500-2,000 branches in FY24 saying that physical branches are extremely important to customers, especially in semi-urban and rural locations.

“We will be guided by what we are seeing on the ground internally and not necessarily get influenced by the competitor’s approach," said Batra, adding it would be reasonable to believe that the bank will continue to grow its branches.

The lender reported a 40% increase in its net profit to ₹9,648 crore in Q1. ICICI Bank’s total period-end deposits rose 17.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹12.4 trillion as on 30 June.