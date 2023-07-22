ICICI Bank expects moderation in margins as deposits reprice1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 04:35 PM IST
ICICI Bank Q1 Results: The sequential decline in margins in Q1 reflects the lagged impact of repricing of deposits which has been partly offset by an increase in loans and investment yields
Mumbai: Private sector lender ICICI Bank expects to see some moderation in its net interest margin (NIM), reflecting the delayed effect of increase in deposit rates.
