ICICI Bank Q1 Results highlights: Continues to deliver strong results, profit after tax grows 39.7% YoY2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 05:06 PM IST
ICICI Bank Limited reported strong Q1-2024 results, with core operating profit up 35.2% YoY, profit after tax up 39.7% YoY, and total period-end deposits growing by 17.9% YoY. The bank maintained healthy asset quality and capital adequacy.
ICICI Bank Limited's performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, showed significant growth in various financial metrics. The core operating profit grew by 35.2% year-on-year to ₹13,887 crore (US$1.7 billion) in the same quarter. Profit after tax saw a substantial increase of 39.7% year-on-year, reaching ₹9,648 crore (US$1.2 billion) in Q1-2024.
