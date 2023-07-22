ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (ICICI General) experienced growth, with Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) rising to ₹6,387 crore (US$778 million) in Q1-2024, up from ₹5,370 crore (US$655 million) in Q1-2023. The combined ratio stood at 103.8% in Q1-2024, compared to 104.1% in Q1-2023. Excluding the impact of a cyclone, the combined ratio improved to 102.9% for Q1-2024. The profit after tax of ICICI General grew by 11.8% to ₹390 crore (US$48 million) in Q1-2024.