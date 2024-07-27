ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 14.6% to ₹11,059 crore, NII up 7.3% YoY

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: ICICI Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, July 27, reporting a rise of 14.6 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹11,059 crore, compared to ₹9,648 crore in the corresponding period last year.

India's second largest lender's net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 7.3 per cent to ₹19,553 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, compared to ₹18,226.5 crore in the year ago period.