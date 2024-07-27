Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 14.6% to 11,059 crore, NII up 7.3% YoY

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 14.6% to ₹11,059 crore, NII up 7.3% YoY

Nikita Prasad

  • ICICI Bank Q1 Results: India's second largest lender by market cap reported a rise of 7.3 per cent in NII to 19,553 crore in the June quarter

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rose 14.6 per cent in June quarter; In picture: ICICI Bank at KG Marg Photo By Ramesh Pathania

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: ICICI Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Saturday, July 27, reporting a rise of 14.6 per cent in standalone net profit at 11,059 crore, compared to 9,648 crore in the corresponding period last year.

India's second largest lender's net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 7.3 per cent to 19,553 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, compared to 18,226.5 crore in the year ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
