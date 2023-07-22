ICICI Bank Q1 Results : ICICI Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 22, reporting a rise of 39.7 per cent in net profit at ₹9,648 crore on a standalone basis, compared to ₹6,905 crore in the corresponding period last year. The country's leading private sector lender 's net interest income (NII) -or the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 38 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,227 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal from ₹13,210 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The bank's asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 2.76 per cent from 3.4 per cent in the year-ago period. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) also fell to 0.48 per cent from 0.70 percent in the year-ago quarter. The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank came in at 4.78 per cent in the quarter compared to 4.01 per cent in the same quarter last year.

On July 21, shares of ICICI Bank settled 0.13 per cent higher at ₹996.70 apiece on the BSE.

This copy is being updated

