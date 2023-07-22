comScore
ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 40% to ₹9,648 crore, NII up 38% to ₹18,222 crore

 1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 03:38 PM IST Nikita Prasad

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: The country's leading private sector bank reported a 39.7 per cent jump in net profit at ₹9,648 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as its asset quality improved on a sequential basis.

People exit the ICICI Bank Towers, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 4, 2007. ICICI Bank Limited operates a network of over 540 bank branches, which are located throughout India. The Group specializes in retail and corporate banking, in addition to forex and treasury operations. ICICI Bank also provides a wide variety of investment banking, insurance and financial services to its clients. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg NewsPremium
ICICI Bank Q1 Results: ICICI Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 22, reporting a rise of 39.7 per cent in net profit at 9,648 crore on a standalone basis, compared to 6,905 crore in the corresponding period last year. The country's leading private sector lender 's net interest income (NII) -or the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 38 per cent year-on-year to 18,227 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal from 13,210 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The bank's asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 2.76 per cent from 3.4 per cent in the year-ago period. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) also fell to 0.48 per cent from 0.70 percent in the year-ago quarter. The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank came in at 4.78 per cent in the quarter compared to 4.01 per cent in the same quarter last year.

 

On July 21, shares of ICICI Bank settled 0.13 per cent higher at 996.70 apiece on the BSE.

 

 

