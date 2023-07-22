ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 40% to ₹9,648 crore, NII up 38% to ₹18,222 crore1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 03:38 PM IST
ICICI Bank Q1 Results: The country's leading private sector bank reported a 39.7 per cent jump in net profit at ₹9,648 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as its asset quality improved on a sequential basis.
ICICI Bank Q1 Results: ICICI Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 22, reporting a rise of 39.7 per cent in net profit at ₹9,648 crore on a standalone basis, compared to ₹6,905 crore in the corresponding period last year. The country's leading private sector lender 's net interest income (NII) -or the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 38 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,227 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal from ₹13,210 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
