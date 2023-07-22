Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 40% to 9,648 crore, NII up 38% to 18,222 crore

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 40% to 9,648 crore, NII up 38% to 18,222 crore

1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 03:38 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • ICICI Bank Q1 Results: The country's leading private sector bank reported a 39.7 per cent jump in net profit at 9,648 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as its asset quality improved on a sequential basis.

People exit the ICICI Bank Towers, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 4, 2007. ICICI Bank Limited operates a network of over 540 bank branches, which are located throughout India. The Group specializes in retail and corporate banking, in addition to forex and treasury operations. ICICI Bank also provides a wide variety of investment banking, insurance and financial services to its clients. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg News

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: ICICI Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 22, reporting a rise of 39.7 per cent in net profit at 9,648 crore on a standalone basis, compared to 6,905 crore in the corresponding period last year. The country's leading private sector lender 's net interest income (NII) -or the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 38 per cent year-on-year to 18,227 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal from 13,210 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The bank's asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 2.76 per cent from 3.4 per cent in the year-ago period. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) also fell to 0.48 per cent from 0.70 percent in the year-ago quarter. The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank came in at 4.78 per cent in the quarter compared to 4.01 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Asset Quality

The bank's gross NPA ratio was 2.76 per cent in the June quarter compared to 2.81 per cent in the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23. The net NPA ratio was 0.48 per cent in the June quarter compared to 0.70 per cent in the year-ago period.

The bank has written off gross NPAs amounting to 1,169 crore in the quarter-under-review. The provision coverage ratio on NPAs was 82.4 per cent at June 30, 2023.

The asset quality is one of the most critical areas in determining the overall health of the bank as it reflects the existing and potential credit risk associated with its loan and investment portfolios, and other assets, as well as off-balance sheet transactions.

Deposit growth

The bank's total period-end deposits increased by 17.9 per cent year-on-year and 12,38,737 crore in the June quarter. The total term deposits increased by 25.8 per cent year-on-year.

The average current account and savings account (CASA) ratio was 42.6 per cent in the April-June FY24 quarter.

The average current account deposits increased by 9.2 per cent year-on in the June quarter, and the average savings account deposits increased by 5.6 per cent year-on-year.

On July 21, shares of ICICI Bank settled 0.13 per cent higher at 996.70 apiece on the BSE.

This copy is being updated

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 03:38 PM IST
