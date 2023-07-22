ICICI Bank Q1 Results: ICICI Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 22, reporting a rise of 39.7 per cent in net profit at ₹9,648 crore on a standalone basis, compared to ₹6,905 crore in the corresponding period last year. The country's leading private sector lender 's net interest income (NII) -or the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 38 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,227 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal from ₹13,210 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
ICICI Bank Q1 Results: ICICI Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 22, reporting a rise of 39.7 per cent in net profit at ₹9,648 crore on a standalone basis, compared to ₹6,905 crore in the corresponding period last year. The country's leading private sector lender 's net interest income (NII) -or the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 38 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,227 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal from ₹13,210 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The bank's asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 2.76 per cent from 3.4 per cent in the year-ago period. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) also fell to 0.48 per cent from 0.70 percent in the year-ago quarter. The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank came in at 4.78 per cent in the quarter compared to 4.01 per cent in the same quarter last year.
The bank's asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 2.76 per cent from 3.4 per cent in the year-ago period. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) also fell to 0.48 per cent from 0.70 percent in the year-ago quarter. The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank came in at 4.78 per cent in the quarter compared to 4.01 per cent in the same quarter last year.
Asset Quality
The bank's gross NPA ratio was 2.76 per cent in the June quarter compared to 2.81 per cent in the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23. The net NPA ratio was 0.48 per cent in the June quarter compared to 0.70 per cent in the year-ago period.
Asset Quality
The bank's gross NPA ratio was 2.76 per cent in the June quarter compared to 2.81 per cent in the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23. The net NPA ratio was 0.48 per cent in the June quarter compared to 0.70 per cent in the year-ago period.
The bank has written off gross NPAs amounting to ₹1,169 crore in the quarter-under-review. The provision coverage ratio on NPAs was 82.4 per cent at June 30, 2023.
The bank has written off gross NPAs amounting to ₹1,169 crore in the quarter-under-review. The provision coverage ratio on NPAs was 82.4 per cent at June 30, 2023.
The asset quality is one of the most critical areas in determining the overall health of the bank as it reflects the existing and potential credit risk associated with its loan and investment portfolios, and other assets, as well as off-balance sheet transactions.
The asset quality is one of the most critical areas in determining the overall health of the bank as it reflects the existing and potential credit risk associated with its loan and investment portfolios, and other assets, as well as off-balance sheet transactions.
Deposit growth
The bank's total period-end deposits increased by 17.9 per cent year-on-year and ₹12,38,737 crore in the June quarter. The total term deposits increased by 25.8 per cent year-on-year.
Deposit growth
The bank's total period-end deposits increased by 17.9 per cent year-on-year and ₹12,38,737 crore in the June quarter. The total term deposits increased by 25.8 per cent year-on-year.
The average current account and savings account (CASA) ratio was 42.6 per cent in the April-June FY24 quarter.
The average current account and savings account (CASA) ratio was 42.6 per cent in the April-June FY24 quarter.
The average current account deposits increased by 9.2 per cent year-on in the June quarter, and the average savings account deposits increased by 5.6 per cent year-on-year.
The average current account deposits increased by 9.2 per cent year-on in the June quarter, and the average savings account deposits increased by 5.6 per cent year-on-year.
On July 21, shares of ICICI Bank settled 0.13 per cent higher at ₹996.70 apiece on the BSE.
On July 21, shares of ICICI Bank settled 0.13 per cent higher at ₹996.70 apiece on the BSE.
This copy is being updated
This copy is being updated
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.