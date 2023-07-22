The bank's asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 2.76 per cent from 3.4 per cent in the year-ago period. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) also fell to 0.48 per cent from 0.70 percent in the year-ago quarter. The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank came in at 4.78 per cent in the quarter compared to 4.01 per cent in the same quarter last year.