ICICI Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises nearly 50% to 6,905 crore, asset quality improves

ICICI Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises nearly 50% to 6,905 crore, asset quality improves

ICICI Bank Q1 results:
2 min read . 03:48 PM ISTLivemint

  • ICICI Bank registers a growth of 49.59% in net profit to 6,904.94 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period compared to 4,616.02 crore in the same period last year. Q1 PAT, however, declined from 7,018.71 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

ICICI Bank registers a growth of 49.59% in net profit to 6,904.94 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period compared to 4,616.02 crore in the same period last year. Q1 PAT, however, declined by 1.62% from 7,018.71 crore recorded in the preceding quarter. Meanwhile, the bank garnered a net interest income of 13,210.02 crore in Q1FY23 rising by 20.8% from 10,935.76 crore in the corresponding period a year ago and also increasing by 4.80% from 12,604.56 crore in Q4FY22.

Net interest margin during the quarter stood at 4.01% compared to 3.89% in Q1FY22 and 4% in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4-2022).

Further, in Q1FY23, provisions (excluding provision for tax) declined by 60% yoy to 1,144 crore from 2,852 crore in Q1FY22, Provisions for in Q1 of FY23 also include a contingency provision of 1,050 crore made on a prudent basis.

In terms of asset quality, the gross NPA ratio declined to 3.41% as of June 30, 2022, from 3.60% as of March 31, 2022, and 5.15% as of June 30, 2021. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.70% in Q1FY23 from 0.76% in Q4FY22 and 1.16% in Q1FY22.

During the quarter, the gross NPAs written-off in Q1FY23 was at 1,126 crore. The provisioning coverage ratio on NPAs was 79.6% as of June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, total deposits increased by 13% yoy to 1,050,349 crore. Average current account deposits increased by 23% year-on-year and 3% sequentially in Q1-2023. Average savings account deposits increased by 19% year-on-year and 4% sequentially in Q1FY23.

In terms of the lending book, ICICI Bank's retail loan portfolio grew by 24% year-on-year and 5% sequentially --- and comprised 53.1% of the total loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022. Total advances were up by 21% yoy and 4% qoq to 895,625 crore as of June 30, 2022.

Notably, the value of the Bank’s merchant acquiring transactions through UPI in Q1FY23 grew by 27% over Q4FY22 and was 2.3 times the value of transactions in Q1FY22. The Bank is the market leader in electronic toll collections through FASTag. The Bank had a market share of about 32% by value in electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q1FY23, with a 53% year-on-year growth in collections.

The Bank had a network of 5,534 branches and 13,379 ATMs as of June 30, 2022.

On BSE, ICICI Bank shares are at 800 apiece up by 1.74%.

