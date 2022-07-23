Notably, the value of the Bank’s merchant acquiring transactions through UPI in Q1FY23 grew by 27% over Q4FY22 and was 2.3 times the value of transactions in Q1FY22. The Bank is the market leader in electronic toll collections through FASTag. The Bank had a market share of about 32% by value in electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q1FY23, with a 53% year-on-year growth in collections.