ICICI Bank Q1 results preview: Net profit may rise 32% to ₹9,100 crore; NII growth seen at 34% YoY2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:46 PM IST
On a sequential basis, ICICI Bank’s net profit is likely to remain flat on the back of high provisions, analysts said. Margins are likely to moderate by 15 bps QoQ to 4.73% as funding costs rise.
ICICI Bank, the second largest private sector lender in the country, is expected to report a net profit of ₹9,100 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, witnessing a growth of nearly 32% from ₹6,904.9 crore in the same period last year.
