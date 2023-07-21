ICICI Bank, the second largest private sector lender in the country, is expected to report a net profit of ₹9,100 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, witnessing a growth of nearly 32% from ₹6,904.9 crore in the same period last year.

On a sequential basis, the lender’s net profit is likely to remain flat on the back of high provisions, analysts said.

ICICI Bank is slated to release its Q1FY24 results on July 22, Saturday.

Net interest income (NII) in Q1FY24 is expected to grow by 34% to ₹17,800 crore from ₹13,210 crore, YoY.

Margins are likely to moderate by 15 bps QoQ to 4.73% as funding costs rise.

“This will be partly offset by benefits from the repricing of the loan book and a continued mix shift towards the retail and SME segments. Also, margins will be impacted by seasonal factors. Note that 1Q has fewer days than 4Q and therefore annualized computation results in slightly lower margins," Morgan Stanley said.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank’s loan growth is expected to remain healthy at 18% YoY, led by Retail and SME segments. The bank is becoming a growth leader in the SME and Retail segments, aided by continued investments in technology and partnerships with new ecosystem players.

Credit cost should remain benign at 61 bps versus 65 bps last quarter, supported by adequate contingency buffers.

Asset quality in Q1FY24 is expected to remain stable.

Going ahead, key factors to watch include margin outlook for full year F24 and extent of potential moderation. Loan growth outlook for F24, particularly for retail and SME segments as well as deposit growth outlook for F24, will also be monitorable.’

In the past few quarters, ICICI Bank has reported strong growth and profitability while increasing PCR to 84% as of Q4FY23, the highest in the industry.

Slippages have moderated over the past few quarters and are likely to remain under control. Analysts believe ICICI Bank is well-cushioned with higher provisions on its balance sheet and does not expect to utilize these provisions in the near term.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services is of the view that ICICI Bank has room for re-rating as it continues to deliver solid return ratios and sustainable growth, led by its focus on core operating performance.

On Friday, ICICI Bank share price ended 0.13% higher at ₹996.70 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,001.50 per share.

ICICI Bank shares have gained nearly 12% this year so far, while the stock has rallied more than 26% in the last one year.

