ICICI Bank reported a 78 per cent increase year-on-year in standalone profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which grew to ₹4,616 crore, compared to ₹2,599 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased by 18 per cent on annual basis to ₹10,936 crore in Q1 FY22 from ₹9,280 crore in Q1 FY21.

The core operating profit, which is profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income, increased by 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹8,605 crore during the quarter under review from ₹7,014 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

