ICICI Bank Q1 results: Net profit up 78% to 4,616 cr, NII rises to 10,936 cr

ICICI Bank Q1 results: Net profit up 78% to 4,616 cr, NII rises to 10,936 cr

ICICI Bank saw its provisions delcine substantially during the June quarter
1 min read . 04:53 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

ICICI Bank's core operating profit increased by 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 8,605 crore during the quarter under review from 7,014 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal

ICICI Bank reported a 78 per cent increase year-on-year in standalone profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which grew to 4,616 crore, compared to 2,599 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased by 18 per cent on annual basis to 10,936 crore in Q1 FY22 from 9,280 crore in Q1 FY21.

The core operating profit, which is profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income, increased by 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 8,605 crore during the quarter under review from 7,014 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

