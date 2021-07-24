This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ICICI Bank's core operating profit increased by 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹8,605 crore during the quarter under review from ₹7,014 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal
ICICI Bank reported a 78 per cent increase year-on-year in standalone profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which grew to ₹4,616 crore, compared to ₹2,599 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased by 18 per cent on annual basis to ₹10,936 crore in Q1 FY22 from ₹9,280 crore in Q1 FY21.
The core operating profit, which is profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income, increased by 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹8,605 crore during the quarter under review from ₹7,014 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.