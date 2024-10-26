Did ICICI Bank manage to outperform its rivals in Q2?
Summary
- ICICI Bank stock has outperformed rivals HDFC Bank and Axis Bank over the past year. Has its earnings also outperformed peers in the September quarter?
Investors have been keenly awaiting ICICI Bank's September quarter results to analyse the impact of higher deposit rates on the bank's key operational parameters, including net interest margin (NIM), loan growth, and non-performing assets. They have been rather bullish on the bank going into the earnings season.