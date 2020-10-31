ICICI Bank Q2 net profit soars six-fold to 4,251 cr; asset quality improves

New Delhi: Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of ₹4,251 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. This is a six-fold jump when compared to the net profit of ₹655 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 16% year-on-year to ₹9,366 crore in Q2FY21 from ₹8,057 crore in Q2FY20.

Total deposits grew by 20% year-on-year to ₹8,32,936 crore at September 30, 2020 with 17% growth in average current and savings account (CASA) deposits. Term deposits grew by 26% year-on-year at September 30, 2020

Domestic loans grew by 10% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter at September 30, 2020. Retail loans grew by 13% year-on-year and 6% sequentially.

The Mumbai-headquartered lender said disbursements in mortgage, auto loans in the September quarter reached pre-Covid levels.

"Post the easing of restrictions, there has been a substantial month-on-month increase in disbursements across retail products. Mortgage disbursements during Q2-2021 crossed pre-Covid levels and reached an all-time monthly high in September 2020. Auto loan disbursements have continued to increase from June 2020 and have reached pre-Covid levels in September 2020 reflecting the rise in passenger car sales. Disbursements across the rural portfolio have crossed pre-Covid levels in the months of August and September 2020. Credit card spends recovered to about 85% of pre-Covid levels in September 2020 led by increased spends in categories such as health & wellness, electronics and e-commerce," the lender said in a statement.

Asset quality improved during the quarter with gross non-performing assets falling to ₹38,989 crore at the end of September quarter compared to ₹45,638 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. Gross NPA as a percentage of total assets stood at 5.17% at the end of September quarter compared to 6.37% in the previous quarter.

"Net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio decreased from 1.23% at June 30, 2020 to 1.00% at September 30, 2020; including loans not classified as NPA pursuant to the Supreme Court’s interim order, net NPA ratio would have been 1.12%," the bank said.

During the quarter, the bank added fresh bad loans worth ₹3,017 crore. Recoveries and upgrades, excluding write-offs, from NPA stood at ₹1,945 crore in Q2FY21.

Total provisions for bad loans and contingencies rose to ₹2,995.27 crore for September 2020 quarter against ₹2,506.87 crore a year ago.

The bank held Covid-19-related provisions of ₹8,772 crore at September 30, 2020.

"During Q1-2021, the Bank made an additional Covid-19 related provision amounting to ₹5,550.00 crore and held a total of ₹8.275.00 crore of such provisions at June 30, 2020. During Q2-2021, the Bank has made contingency provision amounting to ₹497.30 crore for borrower accounts, which were not classilied as non-performing pursuant to the interim order of the Supreme Court. During Hl-2021, the Bank has not utilised Covid-19 related provision made in the earlier periods. Accordingly. the Bank held aggregate Covid-19 related provision of ₹8,772 crore at September 30, 2020," the bank said.

On consolidated basis, the bank's net profit was up over four-times at ₹4,882 crore in Q2 FY21 against ₹1,131 crore in Q2 FY20.

"The consolidated profit after tax in Q2-2020 had a one-time additional charge due to re-measurement of accumulated deferred tax assets at the revised marginal tax rate," the lender said in an official release.

The bank had a network of 5,288 branches and 15,158 ATMs at September 30, 2020.

On Friday, ICICI Bank's scrip on BSE closed 1.84% lower at ₹392.55.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.