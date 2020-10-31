ICICI Bank Q2 net profit soars six-fold to 4,251 cr; asset quality improves

"Post the easing of restrictions, there has been a substantial month-on-month increase in disbursements across retail products. Mortgage disbursements during Q2-2021 crossed pre-Covid levels and reached an all-time monthly high in September 2020. Auto loan disbursements have continued to increase from June 2020 and have reached pre-Covid levels in September 2020 reflecting the rise in passenger car sales. Disbursements across the rural portfolio have crossed pre-Covid levels in the months of August and September 2020. Credit card spends recovered to about 85% of pre-Covid levels in September 2020 led by increased spends in categories such as health & wellness, electronics and e-commerce," the lender said in a statement.