ICICI Bank Q2 results: 5 key highlights of the quarter

The business banking portfolio grew by 43% year-on-year and 11% sequentially as of September 30, 2022. The SME business, comprising borrowers with a turnover of less than ₹250 crore, grew by 27% year-on-year and 6% sequentially as of September 30, 2022. The domestic corporate portfolio grew by 23% year-on-year and 7% sequentially as of September 30, 2022. The rural portfolio grew by 12% year-on-year and 4% sequentially as of September 30, 2022. The domestic advances grew by 24% year-on-year and 6% sequentially as of September 30, 2022.