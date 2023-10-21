ICICI Bank Q2 results: Net profit of ICICI bank rose to ₹10,261 in the September quarter of current financial year. Its NII stood at ₹18,308 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 results: The bank reported a 35.8% YoY rise in its standalone net profit to ₹10,261 for the September quarter of FY24 against ₹7557.84 crore in the year ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank shares closed 0.28% lower at ₹932.45 per share on BSE on Friday.

ICIC Bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 23.8% YoY to ₹18,308 crore in the July-September quarter from ₹14,787 crore in the year ago period. Bank's net interest margin stood at 4.53% in Q2FY24.

Its fees from retail, rural, business banking and SME customers constituted about 78% of total fees in Q2-2024. Private lender's total capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.59%, including profits for the first half of FY23-24. Bank's Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 16.86 per cent on a standalone basis at September 30, 2023.

ICICI's bank September quarter result exceeded the expectations of market experts. However, the private lenders continued to move forward in its growth trajectory predicted by market experts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Margins have peaked out in Q4FY23 at around 4.9%, and the re-pricing of liabilities and SA deposits churning into TD would keep funding costs elevated and exert pressure on margins. With ~70% of the book being floating in nature, most of the asset re-pricing has happened, and loan yields might stagnate going further," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said ahead of the announcement of ICICI Bank Q2 results.

Performance of ICICI's key subsidiary The profit after tax of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Life) increased by by 22.6% year-on-year to ₹244 crore in Q2-2024 from ₹199 crore a year ago period.

Value of New Business (VNB) of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Life) decreased year-on-year by 7.1% to ₹1,015 crore in H1-2024 compared to ₹1,092 crore in H1-2023. Another subsidiary, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (ICICI General) reported a net profit after tax of ₹577 crore in the quarter under review against Rs591 crore in Q2-2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) grew by 17.4% year-on-year to ₹ 6,086 crore. The profit after tax of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, as per Ind AS, grew by 23.5% year-on-year to Rs501 crore in Q2-2024 from ₹406 crore in a year ago period.

The profit after tax of ICICI Securities came in at ₹424 crore (US$ 51 million) in Q2-2024 compared to ₹300 crore in Q2- 2023.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!