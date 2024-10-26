ICICI Bank Q2 results: Net profit surges 18.82% to ₹12,947.77 crore, interest income rises 18.9%

ICICI Bank reported an 18.82 per cent rise in net profits to 12,947.77 crore in its July to September quarter results released on Saturday, October 26. The company also witnessed an 18.9 per cent rise in its income from lending activities. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published26 Oct 2024, 02:12 PM IST
ICICI Bank released their second-quarter results on Saturday, October 26.
ICICI Bank released their second-quarter results on Saturday, October 26.(Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

ICICI Bank Q2 results: ICICI Bank Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Saturday, October 26. According to the company's BSE filing, the company announced an 18.82 per cent rise in net profit to 12,947.77 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 10,896.13 crore in the same period the previous year, in its consolidated statements. 

ICICI Bank shares closed 0.23 per cent higher at 1,255.50 after Friday's trading session, compared to 1,252.60 at the previous market close. 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsICICI Bank Q2 results: Net profit surges 18.82% to ₹12,947.77 crore, interest income rises 18.9%

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.