ICICI Bank Q2 results: Net profit surges 18.82% to ₹12,947.77 crore, interest income rises 18.9%

ICICI Bank Q2 results: ICICI Bank Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Saturday, October 26. According to the company's BSE filing, the company announced an 18.82 per cent rise in net profit to ₹12,947.77 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹10,896.13 crore in the same period the previous year, in its consolidated statements.