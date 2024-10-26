ICICI Bank reported an 18.82 per cent rise in net profits to ₹12,947.77 crore in its July to September quarter results released on Saturday, October 26. The company also witnessed an 18.9 per cent rise in its income from lending activities.
ICICI Bank shares closed 0.23 per cent higher at ₹1,255.50 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹1,252.60 at the previous market close.
