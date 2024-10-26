Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Bank Q2 results: Net profit surges 18.82% to 12,947.77 crore, interest income rises 18.9%
BREAKING NEWS

ICICI Bank Q2 results: Net profit surges 18.82% to ₹12,947.77 crore, interest income rises 18.9%

Anubhav Mukherjee

ICICI Bank reported an 18.82 per cent rise in net profits to 12,947.77 crore in its July to September quarter results released on Saturday, October 26. The company also witnessed an 18.9 per cent rise in its income from lending activities. 

ICICI Bank released their second-quarter results on Saturday, October 26.

ICICI Bank Q2 results: ICICI Bank Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Saturday, October 26. According to the company's BSE filing, the company announced an 18.82 per cent rise in net profit to 12,947.77 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 10,896.13 crore in the same period the previous year, in its consolidated statements.

ICICI Bank shares closed 0.23 per cent higher at 1,255.50 after Friday's trading session, compared to 1,252.60 at the previous market close.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
