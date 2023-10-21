ICICI Bank Q2 Results Preview: Net profit likely to rise 25% YoY; margins to remain stable
ICICI Bank Q2 result is expected to report strong net profit growth and net interest income (NII) growth during the July-September quarter of FY24, while net interest margin (NIM) is likely to remain stable.
Q2 results: ICICI Bank, the second largest private sector lender in the country, will announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Saturday, September 21. The lender has been reporting strong growth and profitability for the past few years.