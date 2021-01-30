ICICI Bank Q3 net profit rises 19.1% to 4,939.6 crore

MUMBAI : ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of ₹4,939.6 crore for the December quarter, up 19.1% from the same period last year, owing to higher net interest income.

The lender’s net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 16% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹9,912 crore in Q3 of FY21. Net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, expanded 10 basis points (bps) sequentially to 3.67%. On the other hand, the bank’s provisions rose 31.6% y-o-y to ₹2,742 crore.

The private lender reported that its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances stood at 4.38% in Q3 FY21, as compared to 5.95% in the same period last year. However, without the Supreme Court’s asset classification dispensation, the bank’s gross NPA (on a proforma basis) would have been 5.42%.

ICICI Bank’s provision coverage ratio on a proforma basis stood at 77.6%.

The bank said in a statement that the continued pickup in economic activity and tailwinds from the festive season combined with the bank’s digital initiatives and extensive franchise reflected in an increase in disbursements across retail products during Q3 FY21.

The bank's domestic loan book grew 13% y-o-y, with retail loans growing at 15%. Retail loans comprised 65.6% of the total loan portfolio as on 31 December 2020.

Total deposits of ICICI Bank increased 22% y-o-y to ₹8.7 trillion as on 31 December. Average current account savings account (CASA) deposits increased 19% y-o-y in Q3 of FY21 and the CASA ratio was 41.8%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via