ICICI Bank today reported 25 per cent year-on-year profit for October-December quarter at ₹6,194 crore, while net interest income grew by 23 per cent year-on-year.

ICICI Bank's core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) grew by 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹10,060 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The private lender's net NPA ratio in Oct-Dec quarter declined from 0.99 per cent on September 30, 2021, to 0.85 per cent at December 31, 2021, which is the lowest since March 31, 2014.

ICICI Bank's total capital adequacy ratio was 19.79 per cent and Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 18.81 per cent on a standalone basis on December 31, 2021.

More details are being added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.