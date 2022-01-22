ICICI Bank Q3 result: Net profit rises 25% to ₹6,193.7 crore; NII up 23%1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2022, 04:58 PM IST
- ICICI Bank's core operating profit grew 25% Y-o-Y to ₹10,060 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021
|
Listen to this article
ICICI Bank today reported 25 per cent year-on-year profit for October-December quarter at ₹6,194 crore, while net interest income grew by 23 per cent year-on-year.
ICICI Bank's core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income) grew by 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹10,060 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The private lender's net NPA ratio in Oct-Dec quarter declined from 0.99 per cent on September 30, 2021, to 0.85 per cent at December 31, 2021, which is the lowest since March 31, 2014.
ICICI Bank's total capital adequacy ratio was 19.79 per cent and Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 18.81 per cent on a standalone basis on December 31, 2021.
More details are being added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!