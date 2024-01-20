ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live Updates: ICICI Bank will announce its Q3 results today. The second largest private sector lender in India, ICICI Bank is expected to report decent earnings for the third quarter of FY24 with strong net profit and net interest income (NII) growth supported by healthy fee income, stable cost ratios to and benign credit costs. Margin compression is likely to be visible in Q3FY24. Advances growth is estimated to be healthy, while no challenges are seen on asset quality. Stay tuned to our ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live blog for the latest updates:
ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank share price opened higher on Saturday ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today. ICICI Bank shares opened 0.79% higher at ₹1,007.00 apiece as against its previous close of ₹999.10 on the BSE.
Today, a handful of major banks will be releasing their Q3 results, including ICICI Bank Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, and Union Bank Of India. Approximately 40 companies will release their December quarter results today. Read here
ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) in the December quarter is expected to contract marginally due to rise in cost of deposit. NIM is likely to drop to 4.42% in Q3FY24 as against 4.53 in Q2FY24 and against 4.65% in Q3FY23.
ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank’s net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, during the third quarter of FY24 is expected to rise 12.2% to ₹18,478 crore from ₹16,465 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year, as per brokerage estimates.
ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank Q3 net profit on a standalone basis is expected to rise 20.3% to around ₹10,000 crore from ₹8,312 in the same quarter of last fiscal year, as per average brokerage estimates. Healthy fee income and stable cost ratios is likely to support Pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) growth.
ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank’s Q3 loan loan growth is expected to remain healthy, led by Retail and SME segments. Expect credit costs to inch up slightly; adequate contingency buffers to add comfort, while margin trajectory is likely to compress .
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
