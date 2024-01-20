Hello User
ICICI Bank Q3 Results LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank share price trades higher ahead of Q3 earnings

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live Updates: ICICI Bank is expected to report decent Q3 results with strong net profit and net interest income (NII) growth supported by healthy fee income, stable cost ratios to and benign credit costs. Margin trajectory is likely to compress.

ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live Updates: ICICI Bank, the second largest private sector lender in India, is expected to report decent earnings for the third quarter of FY24 with strong net profit and net interest income (NII) growth.

ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live Updates: ICICI Bank will announce its Q3 results today. The second largest private sector lender in India, ICICI Bank is expected to report decent earnings for the third quarter of FY24 with strong net profit and net interest income (NII) growth supported by healthy fee income, stable cost ratios to and benign credit costs. Margin compression is likely to be visible in Q3FY24. Advances growth is estimated to be healthy, while no challenges are seen on asset quality. Stay tuned to our ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live blog for the latest updates:

20 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank shares open higher ahead of Q3 results

ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank share price opened higher on Saturday ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today. ICICI Bank shares opened 0.79% higher at 1,007.00 apiece as against its previous close of 999.10 on the BSE.

20 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, others to announce Q3 earning

Today, a handful of major banks will be releasing their Q3 results, including ICICI Bank Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, and Union Bank Of India. Approximately 40 companies will release their December quarter results today. Read here

20 Jan 2024, 08:55 AM IST ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: NIM to drop on rise in cost of deposit

ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) in the December quarter is expected to contract marginally due to rise in cost of deposit. NIM is likely to drop to 4.42% in Q3FY24 as against 4.53 in Q2FY24 and against 4.65% in Q3FY23. 

20 Jan 2024, 08:35 AM IST ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: NII growth estimated at 12.2% to ₹18,478 crore

ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank’s net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, during the third quarter of FY24 is expected to rise 12.2% to 18,478 crore from 16,465 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year, as per brokerage estimates.

20 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: Lender likely to post 20% growth in net profit

ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank Q3 net profit on a standalone basis is expected to rise 20.3% to around 10,000 crore from 8,312 in the same quarter of last fiscal year, as per average brokerage estimates. Healthy fee income and stable cost ratios is likely to support Pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) growth.

20 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: Loan growth to remain healthy

ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank’s Q3 loan loan growth is expected to remain healthy, led by Retail and SME segments. Expect credit costs to inch up slightly; adequate contingency buffers to add comfort, while margin trajectory is likely to compress .

20 Jan 2024, 07:50 AM IST ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank to post decent Q3 results

ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: The second largest private sector lender in India, ICICI Bank is expected to report decent earnings for the third quarter of FY24 with strong net profit and net interest income (NII) growth supported by healthy fee income, stable cost ratios to and benign credit costs. Margin compression is likely to be visible in Q3FY24. Advances growth is estimated to be healthy, while no challenges are seen on asset quality. 

20 Jan 2024, 07:38 AM IST ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank to report Q3 results today

ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live: ICICI Bank, the second largest private sector lender in India, will announce its Q3 results today. The bank is expected to report decent earnings for the third quarter of FY24.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

