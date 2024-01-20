ICICI Bank Q3 Results LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank share price trades higher ahead of Q3 earnings

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 09:20 AM IST

ICICI Bank Q3 Results Live Updates: ICICI Bank is expected to report decent Q3 results with strong net profit and net interest income (NII) growth supported by healthy fee income, stable cost ratios to and benign credit costs. Margin trajectory is likely to compress.