ICICI Bank Q3 Results: Operating profit rises 10% YoY, asset quality stable; 5 key highlights
ICICI Bank Q3 Results: The bank recorded significant growth in digital and payments platforms as it witnessed more than 1 crore activations from non-ICICI Bank account holders on the Bank’s mobile banking app
ICICI Bank released its Q3FY24 results on Saturday and reported a 23.5 jump in their standalone net profit, which stood at ₹10,272 crore from ₹8,312 during the same quarter last year. The bank reported a healthy jump of 10% in its core operating profit and the asset quality of the bank remained stable during the quarter ending December 2023. Earlier today, shares of ICICI Bank settled 0.92 per cent higher at ₹1,008.30 apiece on the BSE.