ICICI Bank released its Q3FY24 results on Saturday and reported a 23.5 jump in their standalone net profit, which stood at ₹10,272 crore from ₹8,312 during the same quarter last year. The bank reported a healthy jump of 10% in its core operating profit and the asset quality of the bank remained stable during the quarter ending December 2023. Earlier today, shares of ICICI Bank settled 0.92 per cent higher at ₹1,008.30 apiece on the BSE.

The bank recorded significant growth in digital and payments platforms as it witnessed more than 1 crore activations from non-ICICI Bank account holders on the Bank’s mobile banking app, iMobile Pay during the quarter ending December 2023.

Here are 5 key highlights from ICICI Bank's Q3 results

1. Operating profit

The core operating profit of the ICICI Bank grew 10.3% YoY during Q3FY24 to ₹14,601 crore from ₹13,235 crore during the same period last year. After excluding dividend income from subsidiaries and associates, the operating profit of the bank was recorded at 9.7% during the quarter ending December 2023.

2. Net Interest Income (NII) rises 13.4 YoY

The NII of the ICICI Bank grew by 13.4% YoY to ₹18,678 crore during the quarter under review from ₹16,465 crore during the year-ago period. Net Interest Income is the difference between interest earned by a bank through loans and interest it pays to depositors.

The Net Interest Margin (NIM) of the ICICI Bank stood at 4.43% during the quarter ending December 2023 compared to 4.53% in Q2FY24 and 4.65% in Q3FY23. In the nine-month period ending December 2023, the NIM of the bank stood at 4.57%. Net Interest Margin refers to the difference between the interest income earned and the interest disbursed by a bank in relation to its interest-generating assets such as cash.

3. Credit growth

The net domestic advances of the ICICI Bank grew 18.8% year-on-year and 3.8% sequentially on December 31, 2023. The retail loan portfolio grew by 21.4% year-on-year and 4.5% sequentially and comprised 54.3% of the total loan portfolio on December 31, 2023. After including the non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio stood at 46.4% of the total portfolio on December 31, 2023. The business banking portfolio grew by 31.9% year-on-year and 6.5% sequentially on December 31, 2023.

The SME business, comprising borrowers with a turnover of less than ₹250 crore grew by 27.5% year-on-year and 6.7% sequentially on December 31, 2023. The rural portfolio grew by 18.2% year-on-year and 4.6% sequentially on December 31, 2023. The domestic corporate portfolio grew by 13.3% year-on-year and 2.9% sequentially on December 31, 2023. The total advances of the ICICI Bank increased by 18.5% year-on-year and 3.9% sequentially to ₹11,53,771 crore during the period under review.

4. Deposit growth

The total period-end deposits increased by 18.7% year-on-year and 2.9% sequentially to ₹13,32,315 crore on December 31, 2023. The period-end term deposits of the bank increased by 31.2% year-on-year and 4.9% sequentially to ₹8,04,320 crore during the period under review. The average current account deposits increased by 11.6% in Q3FY24 and the average savings account deposits increased by 2.8% during the quarter ending December 2023.

With the addition of 471 branches in the nine-month period till December 2023, the ICICI Bank had a network of 6,371 branches and 17,037 ATMs and cash recycling machines by the end of Q3FY24.

5. Asset quality

The gross NPA ratio of the ICICI Bank declined to 2.30% at December 31, 2023, from 2.48% at September 30, 2023. The net NPA ratio was 0.44% during the period under review compared to 0.43% at September 30, 2023, and 0.55% at December 31, 2022. The net additions to gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sales were ₹363 crore in Q3FY24 compared to ₹116 crore in Q2FY24.

