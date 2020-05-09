Mumbai: Private sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd is likely to report a net profit of ₹3,510.50 crore for the three months ended March as against a profit of R 969 crore during the same period last year, according to an average estimate of 16 analysts polled by Bloomberg. The bank will declare its Q4 FY20 results on Saturday.

Analysts at Emkay Research expect ICICI Bank to report relatively healthy earnings despite some prudent provisioning. The bank could see some moderation in margins, coupled with higher loan loss provisioning, including on Vodafone and contingent provisions on ensuing covid-19 related bad assets. The bank’s provision coverage ratio stood at 76.2% as on 31 December.

The brokerage firm also expects slippages to moderate quarter-on-quarter but the bank is expected to accelerate recognition from stress pool. The bank's gross non-performing assets stood at 5.95% at the end of December quarter.

During the third quarter, ICICI bank had reported 158% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹41.46 crore owing to one-time gain from Essar Steel resolution, which led to lower provisions.

According to brokerage firm Sunidhi Securities, ICICI Bank is likely to report loan growth of 13% year-on-year due to continued traction in retail segment and demand from better rated corporates. The bank’s management guidance on asset qualities of unsecured loan book and micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) will be in focus, noted the brokerage firm.

