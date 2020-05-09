ICICI Bank Q4 net rises 26% to 1,221 crore, misses estimates

ICICI Bank, country's largest private company, reported 26% rise in its standalone net profit at ₹1,221 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The lender's net profit in year-ago period was ₹969 crore. The lender missed the average estimate of ₹3,510.50 crore made by 16 analysts who were polled by Bloomberg. Analysts at Emkay Research expected ICICI Bank to report relatively healthy earnings despite some prudent provisioning.

The net interest income increased by 17% to ₹8,927 crore as against ₹7,620 crore in March 2019.

The lender made higher provisions to the tune of ₹5,967 crore, including Covid-19 provisions of ₹2,925 crore. The lender's provisions in the previous quarter were ₹2,083 crore.

"The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic could result in fewer business opportunities, lower revenues, and an increase in the levels of non-performing assets and provisions, depending inter alia upon the period of time for which the pandemic extends, the remedial measures adopted by governments and central banks, and the time taken for economic activity to resume at normal levels after the pandemic," the bank said in its filing to stock exchanges.

On Friday, the bank's stock on BSE closed 0.3% lower at ₹335.65.

