ICICI Bank Q4 profit rises to 1221 crore but below expectation

Mumbai: Private sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a net profit of ₹1221.36 for the three months ended March as against a profit of ₹969 crore a year ago.

According to the average estimate of 16 analysts polled by Bloomberg, net profit was expected at ₹3,510.5 crore for the quarter.

The bank had reported a net profit of ₹4146 crore during the third quarter.

Net interest income grew 17% year on year to ₹8,927 crore during the fourth quarter compared to ₹7602 crore during same the period last year.

Net interest margin stood at 3.87% in the quarter compared to 3.77% in the previous quarter.

Asset quality improved year-on-year during January-March. Gross non-performing assets stood at ₹41,409 crore at the end of March compared to ₹46,291 crore during the same quarter last year.

Gross NPA stood at ₹43,453 crore during the third quarter. Gross NPA as a percentage of total loans stood at 5.53% as compared to 6.7% in the same period last year and 5.95% in the third quarter.

The private sector lender added fresh slippages worth ₹5306 crore during the quarter. The bank’s provision coverage ratio stood at 75.7% during this quarter. The bank also said it has made covid-19 related provision worth ₹2,725 crore during the quarter.

Around 32% of our total loan book is under moratorium. The management also said it is open to giving moratorium to non-banking finance companies and microlenders on a case-to-case basis.

ICICI Bank’s total loan book grew by 10% and deposits book grew by 18% year on year. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.11%.

The bank's board has approved fund raising by way of non-convertible debentures to the extent of ₹25,000 crore and $3 billion by way of debt in the international market. The management, however, clarified that it is not looking at raising any equity capital this year.

The bank's board also approved shifting of registered office of the bank from Gujarat to Maharashtra. Until now the bank's AGM use to be held at Vadodra, but can now take place in Mumbai.

